Man City 2 – 0 Man Utd: Follow Up for Live Update — Nigeria Today

- Man City 2-0 Man Utd
- Kompany opens scoring (25)
- Gundogan doubles lead (30)
- Four City changes from midweek
- De Bruyne, Walker, Laporte, Jesus subs
- Herrera starts for United
- City will seal title with a win
41: SHOT! Sane again breaks free to the left byline and the forward’s pull back finds the unmarked Sterling, 12 yards out, but the England international shoots straight at De Gea.
40: Another left-wing City corner, but this time Sane’s delivery has too much on it and the threat is over, for now…
Romelu Lukaku has had just EIGHT touches of the ball so far, less than any other player. United without a single shot on goal as yet either.
38: YELLOW! Herrera is booked for chopping down Fernandino in central midfield.
36: CHANCE! Another great chance to score as David Silva picks up the ball just outside the area after yet more defensive uncertainty from United, and the Spaniard then feeds Sterling.
But from an acute angle towards the right of the box, the forward again lifts the ball over the bar with just De Gea to beat.
GOAL! MAN CITY 2-0 MAN UTD (Gundogan 30)
Poor clearance by De Gea allows City to attack and after a lovely passing move in and around United’s box, involving Bernardo Silva, Sane and Gundogan, before the latter’s brilliant turn gives himself space in the box. And the German keeps his cool to finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal.
GOAL! MAN CITY 1-0 MAN UTD (Kompany 25)
City lead as from Sane’s resulting left-wing corner, Kompany rises high above Smalling to power an unstoppable header past De Gea.
25: Driving run by Sane wins his side a corner..
23: The marauding Alexis is chopped down by Danilo in central midfield, much to the Chilean’s anger.
But Lukaku is offside as United took a quick free kick.
22: SAVE! De Gea has to be alert to block Bernardo Silva’s close-range, stabbed effort with his legs after the ball somehow made its way through to the Portuguese after some trickery by Sterling on the edge of the box.
20: SHOT! Meanwhile, Pogba gets caught on the ball, allowing David Silva to stride forward and have a strike at goal, but for once the Spaniard is off target from 25 yards out.
20: Matic tries an ambitious 50-yard crossfield pass that goes straight out of play, much to the delight of the home fans.
MAN CITY 0-0 MAN UTD
18: It is cagey stuff at the moment, with neither team wanting to make a mistake, although City are certainly the side on the front foot in the opening quarter of an hour.
16: Fernandinho does well to win a 50-50 tackle just outside the area, but the Brazilian’s through ball has too much on it, allowing De Gea to come and claim.
14: Mistake by Kompany, who gives the ball straight to Herrera, but the Belgian gets back to concede a corner.
However, the ball in from the right is overhit and the pressure is off City.
13: Danilo now blocks off Pogba to hand United a free kick in a promising position near the left touchline, but Alexis’ ball into the box is easily claimed by Ederson.
12: Lovely curling ball in from the right by Danilo, but Herrera is there to get a key interception and the ball floats into De Gea’s grateful hands.
11: Cracking atmosphere at the Etihad by the way, which is not surprising really given what is at stake for Man City and their fans.
9: City are now starting to dominate both possession and territory, with United sitting back and looking to hit their opponents on the counter – the pattern has been set.
7: Really good feel and pace to this match already, with both sides passing the ball around nicely in the first few minutes… I am sensing goals, but let’s hope I have not cursed the game now!
“They are absolutely incensed, the Man City players. I think he’s lucky there Ashley Young, very lucky.”
5: NO PENALTY! Huge City appeals for a penalty after the ball strikes Young on the hand in the box after David Silva broke free down the right and crossed, but Mr Atkinson waves play on.
Having seen a TV replay, that looked like a penalty.
3: A bit of keep ball, of course, by City in the opening exchanges as the home players all look to get an early touch of the ball.
