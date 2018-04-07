Man City 2 – 3 Man Utd — Nigeria Today

Man City 2 – 3 Man Utd
Kompany opens scoring (25) Gundogan doubles lead (30) Pogba pulls Utd back (53, 55) Smalling puts Utd ahead (69) Four City changes from midweek De Bruyne, Walker, Laporte, Jesus subs Herrera starts for United City will seal title with a win
The post Man City 2 – 3 Man Utd appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!