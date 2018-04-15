Man City Emerge Premier League Champions As Man Utd Lose To West Brom — Nigeria Today

Man City Emerge Premier League Champions As Man Utd Lose To West Brom

Manchester City have emerged the new Premier League champions after their city rivals, United, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against West Brom on Sunday at home in Old Trafford.

City were crowned champions as Jay Rodriguez’s 73rd minute goal shocked Old Trafford and left them with an unassailable 16-point lead at the top of the table.

The club’s emphatic 3-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley had heaped the pressure on their neighbours a week after they ruined their title party at the Etihad Stadium.

United needed to avoid defeat to ensure they kept the chase for the title alive but they failed to deliver, handing the trophy to their bitter rivals in the process.

City boss Pep Guardiola had vowed to not even follow events in the game this afternoon, choosing to take to the golf course with his son.

City set a Premier League record of 18 consecutive wins on their way to the title, and have beaten every other side in the division this season at least once.

They were on course to go the whole league season unbeaten before losing 4-3 to Liverpool at Anfield in January.

Second-place United are now 16 points behind them with only five games left to play.

