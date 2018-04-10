 Man City Vs. Liverpool Live @ 7;45: Salah Starts, Aguero on Bench — Nigeria Today
Man City Vs. Liverpool Live @ 7;45: Salah Starts, Aguero on Bench

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Sports

Battle of Britain: Will Liverpool edge out Manchester City in tonight Champions League clash?

kick off: 7;45pm (local time)

After the 3-0 hammering by Liverpool in the first leg, Manchester City make two changes for the return meeting as Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva come into the side at the expense of Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan.

Liverpool make one alteration from the Anfield clash as Georginio Wijnaldum replaces Jordan Henderson. See Line Ups Below.

Line-ups

Mo Salah starts for Liverpool, while Manchester City are playing what looks like a back three.

Manchester City (possible 3-1-3-3) Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho; B Silva, De Bruyne, D Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Sane.

Liverpool (4-3-3) Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

 

Team news

Mo Salah and Andy Robertson start for Liverpool. Vincent Kompany has been dropped by Manchester City, who are playing Nicolas Otamendi in a back one. Sergio Aguero is only on the bench, but it’s still a seriously attacking line-up. It’s a very selfless selection from Guardiola, because if it goes wrong he will receive far more criticism than if he had stuck with the usual 4-3-3.

Manchester City (possible 3-5-1-1) Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte; B Silva, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D Silva, Sane; Sterling; Jesus.
Substitutes: Bravo, Kompany, Gundogan, Aguero, Delph, Zinchenko, Foden.

Liverpool (4-3-3) Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Substitutes: Mignolet, Clyne, Klavan, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn.

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain)

The post Man City Vs. Liverpool Live @ 7;45: Salah Starts, Aguero on Bench appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

