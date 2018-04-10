Man City Vs. Liverpool Live @ 7;45: Salah Starts, Aguero on Bench — Nigeria Today

Line-ups
Mo Salah starts for Liverpool, while Manchester City are playing what looks like a back three.
Manchester City (possible 3-1-3-3) Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho; B Silva, De Bruyne, D Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Sane.
Liverpool (4-3-3) Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Team news
Mo Salah and Andy Robertson start for Liverpool. Vincent Kompany has been dropped by Manchester City, who are playing Nicolas Otamendi in a back one. Sergio Aguero is only on the bench, but it’s still a seriously attacking line-up. It’s a very selfless selection from Guardiola, because if it goes wrong he will receive far more criticism than if he had stuck with the usual 4-3-3.
Manchester City (possible 3-5-1-1) Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte; B Silva, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D Silva, Sane; Sterling; Jesus.
Substitutes: Bravo, Kompany, Gundogan, Aguero, Delph, Zinchenko, Foden.
Liverpool (4-3-3) Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Substitutes: Mignolet, Clyne, Klavan, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn.
Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain)
