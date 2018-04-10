Man City vs Man Utd: Man loses wife in derby bet — Nigeria Today

Man City vs Man Utd: Man loses wife in derby bet

A Manchester City fan has lost his wife for a week after betting his missus on the outcome of the derby with United. Amani Stanley put his other half on the line in a bet with Shilla Tony, who backed Jose Mourinho’s men. The loser had to surrender their spouse for a whole week and […]

The post Man City vs Man Utd: Man loses wife in derby bet appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

