Man City waste champagne moment to make Liverpool task harder - Manchester Evening News — Nigeria Today

Man City waste champagne moment to make Liverpool task harder – Manchester Evening News

Apr 8, 2018


Man City waste champagne moment to make Liverpool task harder
The Etihad was drunk on the first half, giddily taking in the utter dominance of their team in what was supposed to be a competitive game. Talk about a perfect warmup for Liverpool on Tuesday. But the second half was more painful than had been worth it
