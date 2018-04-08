Man City waste champagne moment to make Liverpool task harder - Manchester Evening News — Nigeria Today

Man City waste champagne moment to make Liverpool task harder – Manchester Evening News
Manchester Evening News
Man City waste champagne moment to make Liverpool task harder
Manchester Evening News
The Etihad was drunk on the first half, giddily taking in the utter dominance of their team in what was supposed to be a competitive game. Talk about a perfect warmup for Liverpool on Tuesday. But the second half was more painful than had been worth it …
It is clear now that Manchester City can fold under very little pressure
Pep Guardiola Refuses to Blame Team Selection for Dramatic Derby Defeat After Pogba Magic
Man. city vs Man United : We weren't good enough, says Guardiola
