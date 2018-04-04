Man City’s Aguero missing in Liverpool — Nigeria Today

Man City’s Aguero missing in Liverpool

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero did not make the trip to Liverpool’s Anfield and has been ruled out of today’s Champions League quarter-final first leg tie after failing to recover in time from a thigh injury.

The Argentine is City’s all-time top scorer having notched 199 goals in all competitions for the club.

“He has stayed in Manchester, he didn’t come,” City manager Pep Guardiola told a news conference ahead of training on Tuesday.

“He’s been injured for the last two weeks and he still isn’t fit,” added the Spanish manager, who was unable to say if Aguero will be fit for Saturday’s Premier League derby clash with Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero’s absence means a likely start for Brazilian Gabriel Jesus in attack.

There was some good news on the injury front for City with left back Fabian Delph, who has been out since February, fit again and in contention for a place in the starting lineup.

The Liverpool-City clash will be the fifth at this stage of the competition between two English clubs, and the third involving Liverpool.

Liverpool have played in six of the ten previous all-English encounters in the European Cup (including the only one in the pre-UEFA Champions League era), and seven of the 14 in UEFA club competition overall.

Only one has previously featured Manchester City – beaten in both legs by Chelsea in the 1970/71 European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-finals – with most involving Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

That quartet, as the Premier League’s ‘big four’, helped England dominate the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League between 2004 and 2011.

