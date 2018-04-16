 Man Commits Suicide After Losing Champions League Bet In Kwara State — Nigeria Today
Man Commits Suicide After Losing Champions League Bet In Kwara State

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A young man in his mid-20s has reportedly committed suicide by hanging in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State after losing out in a European Champions League match bet, according to a report by Nigerian Tribune. It was gathered that the incident occurred at Oko-Erin area of the town after the return leg match between FC … Continue reading “Man Commits Suicide After Losing Champions League Bet In Kwara State”

