Not Able to Top Her Class, Haryana Girl Commits Suicide by Shooting Herself With Father's Revolver - Chandigarh Metro — Nigeria Today

Not Able to Top Her Class, Haryana Girl Commits Suicide by Shooting Herself With Father’s Revolver – Chandigarh Metro
|
Chandigarh Metro
|
Not Able to Top Her Class, Haryana Girl Commits Suicide by Shooting Herself With Father's Revolver
Chandigarh Metro
Recently, a teenage girl from the Jind district of Haryana committed suicide by allegedly shooting herself with a licensed revolver. The weapon which took the life of the deceased belonged to her father and she took this extreme step when she was alone …
Mota Engil employee commits suicide
TN auto driver commits suicide over Cauvery
3 more farmers commit suicide, toll reaches 23
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!