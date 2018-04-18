 Man dies after being shot 8 times in vehicle on Joburg highway - News24 — Nigeria Today
Man dies after being shot 8 times in vehicle on Joburg highway – News24

Posted on Apr 18, 2018


Man dies after being shot 8 times in vehicle on Joburg highway
A man who was driving his white Audi was shot dead on the M1, near the Glenhove offramp, on Wednesday evening, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JPMD) confirmed. The man, in his thirties, was shot around eight times at 17:30, said JMPD
