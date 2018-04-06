Man Dies In Fatal Car Accident Due To Bad Road In Cross River State. Photos — Nigeria Today

Man Dies In Fatal Car Accident Due To Bad Road In Cross River State. Photos
The family and friends of Mr. Joe Ukpo have been left in lament following his tragic demise yesterday. The civil servant and politician based in Abuja – was said to
The post Man Dies In Fatal Car Accident Due To Bad Road In Cross River State. Photos appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!