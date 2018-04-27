 Man dies while praying in Jordan mosque (video) - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today
Man dies while praying in Jordan mosque (video) – NAIJA.NG

Apr 27, 2018


Man dies while praying in Jordan mosque (video)
A video has just gone viral of how an Oyinbo man died while praying in the mosque with other Muslim partners. The heartbreaking moment was captured via the mosque's CCTV footage. The mosque is reportedly in the northern Aghwar region of the Irbid

