 Man docked for allegedly beating minor with horsewhip — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man docked for allegedly beating minor with horsewhip

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A 24-year-old man, Boye Aladesanmi, on Friday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly beating a minor with a horsewhip. Aladesanmi, whose address was not given, was arraigned on a count charge of assault. The prosecutor, Insp. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 15 […]

The post Man docked for allegedly beating minor with horsewhip appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.