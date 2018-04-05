Man Engages Girlfriend With Diamond Ring & N2million Cheque (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Man Engages Girlfriend With Diamond Ring & N2million Cheque (Photos)

A Nigerian guy has put himself in the spotlight after proposing to his girlfriend in an expensive and lovely way. The young man who is reported to be from Edo state proposed to his girlfriend with a luxury diamond ring and a cheque of N2million. The lady who accepted his proposal wholeheartedly was overwhelmed with […]

The post Man Engages Girlfriend With Diamond Ring & N2million Cheque (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

