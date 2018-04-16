Man escapes lynching after bathing girlfriend with acid — Nigeria Today

Man escapes lynching after bathing girlfriend with acid

By Esther Onyegbula

A 33-year-old man, identified as Lukman Madoti, narrowly escaped death, last week, after a mob beat him to a pulp for allegedly pouring acid on his girlfriend, Toyin Muyibi, 33, at Akala area of Lagos State.

Reports said the suspect poured acid on the face of his girlfriend after accusing her of having an affair with another man in the area.

It was gathered that all efforts by the girl to reassure her boyfriend of her faithfulness failed as the angry man stormed out of her residence with a threat to “teach her a lesson.”

Eyewitness account said the estranged lover later surfaced at the girl’s 7, Alhaji Lasisi Street residence and carried out his threat by pouring acid on her face.

His action elicited an immediate reaction from people around the area, who pounced on the man.

Vanguard learned that he was saved from certain death by a team of policemen, who arrived the scene and rescued him from the mob that inflicted machete cuts on his head and body.

The severely wounded girlfriend was rushed to Gbagada General Hospital, while her boyfriend was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, where policemen are keeping watch over him.

Lagos State police spokesman, Chike Oti, confirmed the attack and assured that investigations are still ongoing over the incident.

