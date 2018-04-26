Man Found Dead Hanging On A Tree In Ebonyi (Disturbing Photos) — Nigeria Today

Man Found Dead Hanging On A Tree In Ebonyi (Disturbing Photos)

A man was found today hanging on a tree in Ishieke,Ebonyi state. According to a Facebook user Chizzy who share the disturbing photo, it is unclear whether he killed himself or was killed Chizzy wrote: ‘Oh what a world we are into, no wonder the Bible said that the heart of a man is desperately […]

The post Man Found Dead Hanging On A Tree In Ebonyi (Disturbing Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

