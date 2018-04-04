Man Gets Killed In Front Of His Own Children Inside Amusement Park As Fairground Ride Collapses — Nigeria Today

Man Gets Killed In Front Of His Own Children Inside Amusement Park As Fairground Ride Collapses

It has been reported that a French dad has been killed in front of his kids when a fairground ride collapsed, leaving 12 others injured. According to The Sun UK, the ride, which spins its occupants around in groups of two, crashed to the ground in France early on Saturday evening in Neuville-sur-Saone. Multiple people […]

The post Man Gets Killed In Front Of His Own Children Inside Amusement Park As Fairground Ride Collapses appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

