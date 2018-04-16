Man gets two months for possessing drugs — Nigeria Today

Man gets two months for possessing drugs

A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court at the weekend sentenced 26-year-old Oliver Ugwu to two months’ imprisonment for being in possession of adulterated drugs.

Chief Magistrate Abubakar Adamu gave the sentence after Ugwu of Tamaje, Sokoto pleaded guilty to the charge.

He said since the accused had pleaded guilty to the charge, the court had no option but to sentence him.

For pleading guilty to the charges, the accused is to spend the next two months in jail, Adamu said.

The convict was arraigned on a two-count charge on possession of adulterated drugs.

Prosecutor Umar Rabi’u had told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 4.

He said the accused was arrested for being in possession of 25 bottles of adulterated drugs, such as Maysedyi with codeine and Pampiden.

“Ugwu could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about the drugs.”

The offences contravene sections 189 and 319 (a) of the Penal Code.

