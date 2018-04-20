Man Give His Daughter To His Friends And Joined Them To Rope Her — Nigeria Today

Man Give His Daughter To His Friends And Joined Them To Rope Her

An Indian man joined his friends to rape his daughter during a horrific 18-hour assault after ‘gifting’ her to them during a visit.

The father who is in his late fifties, introduced his 35-year-old daughter to his friend at a fair in Kamlapur. Then they went to visit another who lives in Lucklow.

According to the Times of India, the woman was gang-raped before she was finally able to escape back to her mother’s house.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Sureshrao Kulkarni said: “The father was arrested.

“He got bail in February this year.”

This was not the first time there had been suspicions that the father had an inappropriate relationship with his daughter. In November, he had been exiled from the village amid rumours that he was in an incestuous relationship with his daughter, This has, however, not been proved.

While one of his other friends who joined in the assault was also arrested, the third man was able to escape and is currently on the run to evade capture.

This incident caused a huge stir in the country which is currently being rocked by a revolution due to worsening cases of rape. The women have decided to stand against it.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

