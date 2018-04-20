 Man Hacks His Ex-girlfriend To Death With Machete, Jumps-off Bridge Attempt Commit Suicide (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Man Hacks His Ex-girlfriend To Death With Machete, Jumps-off Bridge Attempt Commit Suicide (Photos)

Posted on Apr 20, 2018

Police are searching for the body of a 21-year-old man who killed his former partner with a machete outside a high school in Kandal, Cambodia, before jumping off a bridge in a suspected suicide attempt. According to Kandal Provincial Police Chief Eav Chamroeun, Ra Chairath killed his former partner, Ton Srey Noy, 20, on Thursday […]

