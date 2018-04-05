Man in court over alleged N700, 000 rent fraud — Nigeria Today

Man in court over alleged N700, 000 rent fraud

A 31-year-old man, Chikezie Odimegwu, who allegedly collected N700,000 from a tenant on the pretext of remitting the money to the landlord, but failed to do so, was on Thursday arraigned in a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court. Odimegwu, docked on a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation, denied committing […]

