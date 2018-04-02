Man Killed His Uncle Over Love For Local Brew Called ‘Suck and Die'(Photo) — Nigeria Today

Man Killed His Uncle Over Love For Local Brew Called ‘Suck and Die'(Photo)
A 25-year-old man identified as Dodo Baraje, who allegedly murdered his uncle, known as Baraje, has been apprehended by the officials of the Niger State Police Command said on Sunday. According to PUNCH Newspaper, Baraje was reportedly trailed and apprehended by a team of policemen attached to the Bangi Police Division of the state while […]
The post Man Killed His Uncle Over Love For Local Brew Called ‘Suck and Die'(Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!