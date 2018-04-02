Man kills uncle for chastising him over alcohol — Nigeria Today

Man kills uncle for chastising him over alcohol



The Niger State Police Command on Sunday said it had arrested a 25-year-old man, Dodo Baraje, for allegedly killing his uncle, identified as Baraje. Dodo was apprehended by a team of policemen attached to Bangi Division of the state when he was trying to escape to an unknown destination.

The suspect, who lives in Shirumbu village in Mariga Local Government Area, was said to have allegedly killed his 50-year-old uncle during a heated argument that led to the deceased beating the suspect for drinking a locally-made drink called ‘suck and die’. It was learnt that the victim was shot after beating the suspect.

The Guardian gathered that the suspect who shot his uncle out of annoyance grew up with him and he has been taking care of his wellbeing from infancy. The suspect told our correspondent that he shot his uncle because he beat him up for drinking ‘suck and die’ that is capable of ruining his life.

“Out of annoyance, I ran into the house, picked a gun and shot him. I never knew that he will die, he was only correcting me so that I will be a better person in the society that my family will be proud of, I am finished.”

The suspect, a father of four, said: “I don’t know how I am going to explain this to my family, especially to wife who loved my late uncle so much. In fact, I was under the influence of alcohol. Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have killed my uncle who took care of me. I have never quarreled with my uncle before, honestly I don’t know what has come over me. May Allah forgive me. I now realised what I have done to my life, I am a fool,” he lamented.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident, stating that operatives recovered one single barrel gun from him. Abubakar said that the matter would be charged to court soon.

