Man machetes wife over sex and then commits suicide - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Man machetes wife over sex and then commits suicide
The Express Tribune
Man machetes wife over sex and then commits suicide
Vanguard
A 30 year-old Kenya woman is nursing serious injuries after she was macheted by her husband for allegedly denying him sex. sex. Kenya's Standard newspaper reported the admission of Ann Akiru from Barina in Kampi ya Moto to the Rift Valley Provincial …
