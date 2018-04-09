Man Physically Fights And Kills A “Demonic” Cat In Osun State (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Man Physically Fights And Kills A “Demonic” Cat In Osun State (Photos)

A Nigerian man physically fights and kills a “demonic” cat in Osun State that fell from ceiling right inside his parlor and attacked him in the middle of the night

According to The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries page;

“I FOUGHT WITH DEMONIC p*ssyCAT PHYSICALLY AND KILLED IT, FROM OSUN STATE CHOSEN HEADQUARTERS.

Bro Paul Ogin, who joined Chosen in the year 2011 is returning all glories to the only good God of the ages, the God of seasons, the precious daddy, the God of the Chosen, baba Ijesha, for exposing enemies purported plans in his life and that of his families.

Our brother testified that last Saturday’s night was a night of divine encounter between the gates of hell and the powers of old.

According to him, at about the midnight hours of Saturday, he choose to make supplications to God and to hand over his new apartment to the glorification of the name of the most high God.

After about awhile, when the spiritual affairs became hot for the dwelling of the devil and his agents, he suddenly started hearing some strange sound like that of the popular Nightingale demonic bird.

He wasn’t touched because he knew the lord is up to do something, instead he entered into another realm of the prayer.

He then paused to check what the issue was when the sound became uncalled for, he saw a strange p*ssycat fell down from the ceiling to the parlour.

Our brother said he immediately confronted the cat, who then engaged him in a physical combat.

It was at this opposite reaction, that our brother knew that the cat was not an ordinary one.

He then called on this great God of Chosen, the God of the season, whose power as of old always manifest whenever his children are confronted with challenges, to intervene.

Our brother said he advanced like the courageous David when he met Goliath on battle front, and he continually fought the cat until the cat ran into the inner room, and our brother had to evacuate his family from the room, and the fight continued. It got to a stage where God of Chosen gave our brother an upper hand and he had to hit the cat on the head and it died immediately.

In his speech, he said what baffled him was that, immediately he hit the cat on the head, he heard a voice from his neighbourhood shouting in Yoruba dialect, saying ‘Ori mi O! Ori mi O!! Ori mi O!!!

Iya Ibo ti pami O!!!! meaning, ‘My head! My head!! My head!!! Ibo woman has killed me!!!!.

He said he didn’t care who was shouting even within himself, he knew what the issue could be.

He is returning all the glories and encomiums to the only good God, for giving him miraculous victory over enemies of his families.

Brethren, just last Sunday, our God through his dedicated servant organized a mini crusade across all our State Headquarters, Nationwide with the title “They Shall Not Escape”.

This is just the confirmation of what God released in the program through the word of his servant.

Truly, if God be for us, Nobody, not even the Satan can be against us!

Chosen is blessed!

Submitted By Chosen Online Media Crew Osun State”

