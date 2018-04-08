Man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse - Glens Falls Post-Star — Nigeria Today

Man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse – Glens Falls Post-Star
|
Glens Falls Post-Star
|
Man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse
Glens Falls Post-Star
QUEENSBURY — A downstate man who sexually abused a child while at a campground in Lake George last spring is headed to state prison for 4 years. Michael J. Schaniel, 26, of Carmel, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Warren County Court to a felony charge of …
Ashton Kutcher Has Helped Identify 6000 Victims Of Child Sex Abuse
Jeff Herman Shares Tips for Parents to Protect Children Against Sexual Abuse
Sexual abuse… Writers, celebrities seek action against scourge
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!