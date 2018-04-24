Man Poisoned Himself With Full Sachet of Rat Posion After Being Framed By His Wife(Video) — Nigeria Today

Man Poisoned Himself With Full Sachet of Rat Posion After Being Framed By His Wife(Video)

A UK-based Zimbabwean man who poisoned himself recorded himself after being framed by his wife over murdered. According to the man, his wife, a Zimbabwean lady whom he has been with for past 19 years and he took to United Kingdom decided frame him by accusing him of attempted murder. In his five minutes […]

The post Man Poisoned Himself With Full Sachet of Rat Posion After Being Framed By His Wife(Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

