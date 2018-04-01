 Man Promises A Lexus To Whoever Can Name Two Projects Buhari’s Government Has Completed — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Victor Ezeanochie a Nigerian citizen on social media has stated that President Buhari supporters should point out a project initiated and completed by the administration since its launch into office. The Buhari administration recently hit three years in office and social media users are questioning the results of the federal government (FG). With no other […]

