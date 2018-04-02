 Man pronounced dead by 4 hospitals, ‘miraculously’ revived after he placed the prophetic mantle of Bishop Oyedepo round his neck — Nigeria Today
Man pronounced dead by 4 hospitals, ‘miraculously’ revived after he placed the prophetic mantle of Bishop Oyedepo round his neck

A Nigerian man identified as Luiz Fedelis, who was pronounced dead by 4 hospitals in Lagos but was revived after his Area Pastor placed the prophetic mantle of Bishop Oyedepo round his neck and poured some anointing oil inside his mouth, was in Canaanland, the headquarters of Living Faith Ministries Worldwide yesterday, to give his […]

