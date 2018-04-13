Man Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend During Her NYSC POP In Kaduna — Nigeria Today

Man Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend During Her NYSC POP In Kaduna

A young man surprised his Corper girlfriend with marriage proposal during her NYSC POP which held yesterday in Kaduna State and other states across the nation simultaneously. And of course, she said yes! See more photos below:

