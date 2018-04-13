 Man Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend During Her NYSC POP In Kaduna — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend During Her NYSC POP In Kaduna

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A young man surprised his Corper girlfriend with marriage proposal during her NYSC POP which held yesterday in Kaduna State and other states across the nation simultaneously. And of course, she said yes! See more photos below:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.