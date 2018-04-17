Man proposes to his Girlfriend where they had their first date — Nigeria Today

Man proposes to his Girlfriend where they had their first date

Man propose to Girlfriend

A Nigerian pretty lady identified as Kehinde Sanusi has taken to social media to share the great news of how her man proposed to her.

She took to her page on Instagram to share how he proposed to her.

He took her to where they had their first date and popped the question.

Below is what she wrote…

‘My love took us back to the place where we had our first date and PROPOSED. It has been a good 3 years of growth and love and we got hundreds of more years to go babe (lol). I love you and want to spend the rest of my life with you joekulugh that is why I SAID YES’

See more photos below;

