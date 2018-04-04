 Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Stealing Seven Bottles Of Beer — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Stealing Seven Bottles Of Beer

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

An Ekiti State High Court has passed a death sentence over a man allegedly for stealing seven bottles of beer and one packet of Rothmans cigarette. The Judge, Justice Cornelius Akintayo, found Babatunde guilty of armed robbery for being in possession of axe and cutlass at the scene of the robbery, thereafter sentenced him to […]

The post Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Stealing Seven Bottles Of Beer appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.