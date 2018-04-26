 Man Smiles After Removal Of Huge Tumor On His Face After 15 Years — Nigeria Today
Man Smiles After Removal Of Huge Tumor On His Face After 15 Years

A man was visibly overjoyed after undergoing a surgery to correct a huge tumor on his face. According to reports, the growth started as a minor flesh wound after a motorcycle accident 15 years ago, which later developed into a keloid tumor that took over Leon’s life. The man is still recuperating from the successful […]

