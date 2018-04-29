Man sought by police releases 'dossier' on Sh3.2b land saga - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Man sought by police releases ‘dossier’ on Sh3.2b land saga – The Standard



The Standard Man sought by police releases 'dossier' on Sh3.2b land saga

The Standard

A man wanted by the police for attempted extortion has submitted a personal letter and documents on alleged conspiracy by senior Government officials and a city tycoon to process compensation for land. The man who has been in hiding after the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

