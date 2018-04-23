Man Sought in Waffle House Shooting Had Been Arrested Near White House - New York Times — Nigeria Today

Man Sought in Waffle House Shooting Had Been Arrested Near White House – New York Times
New York Times
Man Sought in Waffle House Shooting Had Been Arrested Near White House
New York Times
Nine months before the police said he opened fire with an AR-15 rifle on a Waffle House in Nashville, killing four people, Travis Reinking wanted to set up a meeting with the president of the United States. That, at least, is what he told officials …
