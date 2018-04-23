 Man stabs friend to death at birthday party over greetings — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man stabs friend to death at birthday party over greetings

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

An Abuja-based computer engineer, Oladeji Hamzat, has been arrested by the Ogun state police for reportedly stabbing his friend identified simply as Bayo, to death following an altercation that reportedly ensued between them at a bar – Hummes – in Agbado, in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state. The fight between the friends […]

The post Man stabs friend to death at birthday party over greetings appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.