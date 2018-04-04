Man To Die By Hanging For Robbery In Ekiti — Nigeria Today

Man To Die By Hanging For Robbery In Ekiti

One Raji Babatunde has been sentenced to death by hanging after he was found guilty of armed robbery by an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti. Babatunde, according to the charge sheet was a member of a four-man robbery gang that terrorised and robbed a house at 15, Odundun Street, Okesa and 5C, Dallimore […]

The post Man To Die By Hanging For Robbery In Ekiti appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

