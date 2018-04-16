 Man to get 80 strokes of cane for calling sister-in-law prostitute — Nigeria Today
Man to get 80 strokes of cane for calling sister-in-law prostitute

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Sharia Court sitting  at Magajin Gari, Kaduna,  on Monday ordered  that  one Shuaibu Umar be given 80 strokes of cane for calling his sister-in-law, Suwaiba Abdulkadir,  a prostitute. Abdulkadir,  who had filled a case of defamation  against her brother in-law,  told the court that Umar called her a prostitute after a misunderstanding they had. […]

