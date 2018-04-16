Man to get 80 strokes of cane for calling sister-in-law prostitute — Nigeria Today

Man to get 80 strokes of cane for calling sister-in-law prostitute

A Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, on Monday ordered that one Shuaibu Umar be given 80 strokes of cane for calling his sister-in-law, Suwaiba Abdulkadir, a prostitute. Abdulkadir, who had filled a case of defamation against her brother in-law, told the court that Umar called her a prostitute after a misunderstanding they had. […]

The post Man to get 80 strokes of cane for calling sister-in-law prostitute appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

