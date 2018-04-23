Man turns wife’s criticism of his culinary skills into a robotic cooking machine — Nigeria Today

Man turns wife’s criticism of his culinary skills into a robotic cooking machine

Never say that nagging never got anything done — apparently, one enterprising wife managed to nag her husband into creating a smart robotic chef. This robot cooking machine made its debut at the 6th China International Technology Fair.

The post Man turns wife's criticism of his culinary skills into a robotic cooking machine appeared first on Digital Trends.

