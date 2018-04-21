Man United beat Tottenham to reach FA Cup final — Nigeria Today

Man United beat Tottenham to reach FA Cup final

Manchester United inflicted yet more FA Cup semi-final misery on Tottenham Hotspur as they recovered from a poor start to win 2-1 at a packed Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham, playing on the ground which has been their temporary home all season, got off to a dream start.

Dele Alli scored from close range but Alexis Sanchez equalised with a header and Ander Herrera fired United’s winner midway through the second half.

While United can look forward to the prospect of finishing the season with some silverware, Tottenham must pick themselves up after an eighth successive FA Cup semi-final loss.

The usual “Spursy” argument will be made and there will come a point when this undoubtedly talented side must back up the bouquets it gets with actual trophies, the true currency of success.

Spurs flew out of the blocks but simply could not put United away and there was an air of desperation and frustration.

There was also the questions of Pochettino’s decision to persist with Michel Vorm in goal and keep first-choice Hugo Lloris on the bench.

While it is harsh to place defeat solely at Vorm’s door, he certainly could have done better with Herrera’s winner.

Harry Kane could not find his usual sure touch and Son Heung-min, superb this season, had one of those days when nothing went right.

Standing between United and a record-equalling 13th FA Cup triumph will be Chelsea or Southampton, who play on Sunday.

The post Man United beat Tottenham to reach FA Cup final appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

