Man United vs Arsenal: Iwobi suffers hamstring injury — Nigeria Today

Man United vs Arsenal: Iwobi suffers hamstring injury

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has added to Gernot Rohr’s worries after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday’s premier league clash against Manchester United.

Iwobi was on for the entire duration of the match which was also Arsene Wenger’s last game at Old Trafford.

Wenger confirmed the 21-year-old’s injury during his post-match conference.

“I took off Mkhitaryan because he had a little knock on his knee again, on the same knee – we could see that just looking at him in the dressing room,” the Frenchman stated.

“Ospina has a rib problem and Alex Iwobi has a hamstring problem, so we’ll see how well everyone recovers. Thursday will come very quickly.

” Definitely? At the moment, no, but we’ll have to monitor them over the next 48 hours. We’ll know more on Tuesday.”

Iwobi is expected to make Rohr’s final 23-man squad for the world cup starting June 14.

