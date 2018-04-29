 Man Utd 2 – Arsenal 1: Fellaini’s Injury-Time Goal Spoils Wenger’s Day At Old Trafford — Nigeria Today
Man Utd 2 – Arsenal 1: Fellaini’s Injury-Time Goal Spoils Wenger’s Day At Old Trafford

Posted on Apr 29, 2018

Manchester United’s never-say-die attitude sealed a late win against Arsenal to wreck Arsene Wenger’s final match at Old Trafford as Gunners boss.

Reds manager Jose Mourinho outsmarted his rival as substitute Marouane Fellaini headed in a late winner in front of the Stretford End that gave Manchester United a 2-1 win over a weakened Arsenal at Old Trafford on Super Sunday.

Paul Pogba had given United the lead (16) from close range, but former United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan levelled after the break (51) with a neatly-placed low effort from the edge of the box.

Arsenal nearly held on, but the result means United are guaranteed a top-four finish in the Premier League, and need just four points from their last three games to secure second place.

Arsenal are sixth, three points above seventh-placed Burnley with a game in hand, but the defeat confirms they cannot reach the top four, and will finish below north London rivals Tottenham for the second successive season.

“I always got a great reception at Old Trafford,” Wenger joked before Sunday’s match, referring to his long-standing rivalry with United.

On this occasion, it was true. Old foe Sir Alex Ferguson was master of ceremonies in a pre-match presentation for the Frenchman, who will leave Arsenal at the end of the season after 22 years as manager.

The crowd applauded as Wenger was given a silver vase by former United boss Ferguson, and the pair embraced during a photo opportunity in which they were briefly joined by current United manager Jose Mourinho.

