 Man Utd have been terrible to watch in parts this season, says Paul Merson - SkySports — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man Utd have been terrible to watch in parts this season, says Paul Merson – SkySports

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Man Utd have been terrible to watch in parts this season, says Paul Merson
SkySports
Paul Merson says Manchester United have been terrible to watch at times this season, and says Jose Mourinho must be aware the game is changing. United's 1-0 defeat by bottom club West Brom on Super Sunday handed rivals Manchester City the Premier
'Rafa Benitez is wrong man for Arsenal' – Merson eyes entertainer after WengerGoal.com
Paul Merson: How Jurgen Klopp can guide Liverpool to Premier League titleDaily Star
Paul Merson warns Arsene Wenger could come back and haunt Arsenal if he leaves the EmiratesMirror.co.uk
ChronicleLive –Express.co.uk –talkSPORT.com –Tribal Football
all 28 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.