Man 'who slapped' poll monitor freed - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Man ‘who slapped’ poll monitor freed – Daily Nation

Daily Nation

Daily Nation
She was slapped and roughed up by man who wanted to eject her from the station on grounds that she was a campaigner for one of the candidates in the by-election. Advertisement. By NICHOLAS KOMU More by this Author By GRACE GITAU More by this Author
