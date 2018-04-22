Manchester City “Are From Another Planet” – Carlos Carvalhal — Nigeria Today

Manchester City “Are From Another Planet” – Carlos Carvalhal

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal has defended his side’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City by insisting that losing heavily is natural

Swansea were two down with 16 minutes played and shipped a further three in the second half as the Citizens celebrated their Premier League title success in style.

Kevin De Bruyne scored the pick of the bunch at the Etihad Stadium, netting a 25-yard drive for the third of those goals, and Carlos Carvalhal admits that Swansea simply have to take their latest setback on the chin.

“This is the 14th time this season that Manchester City have won by more than three goals, sometimes by four, five, six or seven so they are from another planet in this competition,” he told Sky Sports News after the match.

“We tried to played honest but for the first two goals they discovered places where other teams would find difficulties, the third goal is amazing from Kevin De Bruyne. I think we had three or four situations where we could have achieved a goal.

“We blocked very well with the lines, but the first and second goals they discover different place with the individual quality of the players they have. I wasn’t happy after half an hour but after 30 mins we started to play a little more.

“In general it was a very difficult game like we expected. We knew it would difficult to achieve points if we got one it would be a big bonus because nobody achieves points here except Manchester United. We have four games left to play, some teams have just three so everything is in our hands to stay up.”

