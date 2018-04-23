 Manchester City beats Swansea 5-0 — Nigeria Today
Manchester City beats Swansea 5-0

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Football

Champions Manchester City kept their English Premier League title party rolling with a thumping 5-0 win over Swansea City on Sunday. Kevin De Bruyne scored what looked to be one of the goals of the season to make the evening more exciting. Swansea stayed 17th, four points above the relegation zone after 34 matches.

