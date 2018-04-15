Manchester City Crowned Premier League Champions After United Falter — Nigeria Today

Manchester City Crowned Premier League Champions After United Falter
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are English Champions after Manchester United suffered a shock defeat to relegation bound West Brom at Old Trafford today. It was inevitable, but a United win would have at least delayed City’s win till next week. The blue side of Manchester ran out winners against Tottenham yesterday meaning they needed one […]
