 Manchester City need to produce “perfect game’’ against Liverpool, Guardiola says — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Manchester City need to produce “perfect game’’ against Liverpool, Guardiola says

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

(Reuters/NAN) Manchester City must overturn a 3-0 deficit against Liverpool on Tuesday and manager Pep Guardiola said that would require “the perfect game” from his players. He was talking in reference to the second leg tie of their 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League quarter-final pairing. They go into the match on the back of a 2-3 defeat in the English Premier League to rivals Manchester United on Saturday when a win would have secured the title.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.