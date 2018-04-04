 Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne reveals his PFA Player of the Year vote went to main rival Mohamed Salah - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne reveals his PFA Player of the Year vote went to main rival Mohamed Salah – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne reveals his PFA Player of the Year vote went to main rival Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne may have slightly lessened his chances of winning the PFA Player of the Year award by giving his vote to his main rival Mohamed Salah. The Belgian midfielder has been the favourite to win the award for much of the
Liverpool hero Ian Rush reveals key Man City advantage ahead of Champions League clashDaily Star
Man City's Kevin De Bruyne votes for two Manchester United players in team of the yearManchester Evening News
Salah would not get a game at Real Madrid, claims AdamSBS – The World Game
Daily Mail
all 265 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.