Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne reveals his PFA Player of the Year vote went to main rival Mohamed Salah - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne reveals his PFA Player of the Year vote went to main rival Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne reveals his PFA Player of the Year vote went to main rival Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne may have slightly lessened his chances of winning the PFA Player of the Year award by giving his vote to his main rival Mohamed Salah. The Belgian midfielder has been the favourite to win the award for much of the …
