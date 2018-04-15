 Manchester City wins Premier League title — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Manchester City wins Premier League title

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions when arch-rivals Manchester United suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat by bottom club West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. United had to at least draw to keep the title race mathematically alive but were stunned at Old Trafford when Jay Rodriguez headed home after the break. With five games to go City, who beat Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, have 87 points to the 71 of second-placed United.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.